NEIL MANTHORP: The Test that was all over in two days should be cherished It is laughable to claim this show of intense entertainment between England and India is killing the game and amounted to cheating

Cricket supporters unencumbered by national allegiance and bias were riveted by the intensity of the entertainment on offer during the third Test between India and England in Ahmedabad last week. It lasted just a fraction over five sessions, the shortest Test since World War 2, but it was riveting.

Many SA supporters and players might have experienced an unavoidable sense of Schadenfreude as the tourists were bowled out for 112 and 81 on a pitch which behaved like a slab of marble compared to the ones the Proteas endured in Chandigarh and Nagpur five years ago. ..