Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Kgetlengrivier shows citizens are reclaiming power in 1989 reprise BL PREMIUM

There was an early 1980s joke about a South African abroad meeting someone from Lebanon and being staggered to learn that the man lived in Beirut, then well into its more than a decade of hellish civil strife, car bombs and almost constant gunfire, senseless death and perpetual fear.

In the joke, such as it is, all the bewildered South African wants to know is: how do you possibly manage?..