Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: World Rugby should ensure Lions tour takes place in SA We're hearing now that if the Lions tour doesn't take place in 2021, it won't take place at all

After nearly three weeks on the Eastern Cape Wild Coast blissfully removed from reality it came as a pleasant surprise to turn on the television this weekend and discover that rugby people do indeed listen.

The directive to referees to turn the clock off for scrum resets, the limit of one minute given to kickers to complete their place-kicks regardless of whether it is a conversion or a penalty and the pressure now placed on players not to engage in endless meetings before line-outs had a noticeable effect on the Preparation Series game between the Stormers and Cheetahs...