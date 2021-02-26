Opinion / Columnists CHRIS THURMAN: Dial-an-artist WhatsApp festival is a screen time hit Against his expectations, Chris Thurman finds the phone-friendly festival stimulating, rewarding and highly enjoyable BL PREMIUM

How much time do you spend on your phone every day? I used to be worried when I got a screen time report telling me I’d stared at that little device for more than one hour out of 24. Nowadays I think I’m doing well if I keep it under three hours.

In January I made a vague resolution to reduce my daily staring and sharing (although I wasn’t committed enough to put an actual limit on Facebook and Twitter usage — I still wanted those dopamine hits). I told myself there would be less scrolling and typing, more art and music, more family conversation and board games. I gave up on those lofty aims earlier this month. Along the way, however, I almost missed the opportunity to participate in a world first: an arts festival via WhatsApp. ..