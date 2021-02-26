CHRIS THURMAN: Dial-an-artist WhatsApp festival is a screen time hit
Against his expectations, Chris Thurman finds the phone-friendly festival stimulating, rewarding and highly enjoyable
26 February 2021 - 05:00
How much time do you spend on your phone every day? I used to be worried when I got a screen time report telling me I’d stared at that little device for more than one hour out of 24. Nowadays I think I’m doing well if I keep it under three hours.
In January I made a vague resolution to reduce my daily staring and sharing (although I wasn’t committed enough to put an actual limit on Facebook and Twitter usage — I still wanted those dopamine hits). I told myself there would be less scrolling and typing, more art and music, more family conversation and board games. I gave up on those lofty aims earlier this month. Along the way, however, I almost missed the opportunity to participate in a world first: an arts festival via WhatsApp. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now