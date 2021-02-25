Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: A day of magic, watching the young Tiger Woods The prodigy came just short of a great victory in the 1998 Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City BL PREMIUM

I got to see Tiger Woods play live only once. It was early December 1998 at Sun City during the Nedbank Golf Challenge. He would have been 22 then, a few weeks shy of his 23rd birthday.

He’d been a professional for only three years but he was already a Masters winner. He was already a superstar and he had only just begun. He was, along with Ernie Els and Nick Price, the favourite to win what was then still called the Million Dollar Challenge...