GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: In the footsteps of Zuma with the Zondo commission Summonsed businessman shuns state-capture inquiry and uses same reason as the former president

Former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance of the state-capture commission and a Constitutional Court order has set a bad precedent. That was proved this week when another witness who had been called to testify before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo decided to ignore a summons.

Auswell Mashaba, a businessman from Swifambo Rail Leasing, which was awarded a contract by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA in 2012 to supply Prasa with 70 new locomotives at a cost of R3.5bn, was meant to appear before Zondo on Wednesday, but his lawyer wrote to the commission saying his client does not recognise the summons, as it was not lawful or legally binding. ..