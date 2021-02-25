BRIAN KANTOR: Too much stimulus in the US, too little in SA
With demand surging in the US, inflation is on the horizon, while SA could do with some help from the government
25 February 2021 - 14:44
January retail sales in the US were an extraordinary 7.4% up on sales a year before. US retailers had been ringing up stronger sales than before Covid-19 since June. They are now bounding ahead. Retail sales in SA have also been recovering strongly, having caught up with sales volumes a year before.
The demand for goods and services in the US economy has been greatly stimulated by government spending on income relief for households and businesses, and on medical services. Much more than the case in SA, where proportionately far less extra has been spent. The scale of the extra spending by the US government is truly extraordinary...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now