STREET DOGS: Time-honoured bromides on risk
High-risk investments cannot be counted on for high returns
24 February 2021 - 15:20
“Time-honoured bromides” on risk from Howard Marks:
The market awards appropriate risk premiums: The truth is that investors’ risk-averseness fluctuates between too much and too little. When it’s the latter, scepticism and conservatism dry up, due diligence is inadequate, risky deals are easy to pull off, and compensation for risk bearing usually turns out to be insufficient...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now