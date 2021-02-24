Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: Attacks on judiciary by wolves in sheep’s clothing make the head spin Sadly, it is SA’s misfortune that this made-up rule of law crisis collides with a very real rule of law crisis BL PREMIUM

There’s an artwork by Diane Victor I much admire. Titled The Boy Who Cried Wolf, it seems also to suggest a wolf in sheep’s clothing. It makes my head spin trying to identify a settled meaning. It’s much the same sensation as when I try to understand some of the attacks on the judiciary right now.

Says former president Jacob Zuma: honestly, I want to appear before the state capture commission, it’s just that I can’t do so as long as deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo presides, because I believe our previous personal relationship will mean he will show bias...