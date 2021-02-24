NICOLE FRITZ: Attacks on judiciary by wolves in sheep’s clothing make the head spin
Sadly, it is SA’s misfortune that this made-up rule of law crisis collides with a very real rule of law crisis
24 February 2021 - 13:49
There’s an artwork by Diane Victor I much admire. Titled The Boy Who Cried Wolf, it seems also to suggest a wolf in sheep’s clothing. It makes my head spin trying to identify a settled meaning. It’s much the same sensation as when I try to understand some of the attacks on the judiciary right now.
Says former president Jacob Zuma: honestly, I want to appear before the state capture commission, it’s just that I can’t do so as long as deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo presides, because I believe our previous personal relationship will mean he will show bias...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now