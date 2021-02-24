Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: History and Ramaphosa’s first Sona Remember the good old days of 2018, when presidential rhetoric was taken at face value? As if it might actually be a precursor to change? BL PREMIUM

On February 16 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his first state of the nation address (Sona).

He said back then, “We are a nation at one.” It’s hard to remember 2018 now, but that doesn’t seem quite right. And perhaps it explains why, a few lines later, he said, “We know that there is still a lot that divides us.”..