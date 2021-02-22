Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: With the Cricket SA theatre closed, work can finally proceed to fix this laughing stock When a new board is appointed with a competent CEO, a fact-finding trip to Auckland could teach them something about how to run things BL PREMIUM

For much of the last two or three years the rest of the international cricket-playing world has been shaking its head and stifling its bemusement as Cricket SA descended further into incomprehensible chaos. But no longer.

Now, nobody cares enough to laugh. Cricket SA has slipped so far down the global scale of consequence it is not even worth a laugh. In normal circumstances a letter of complaint directed to the ICC (International Cricket Council) from one Test nation against another, a breach of contract accusation, would attract serious attention. But no longer. ..