Opinion / Columnists DUMA GQUBULE: Yes for the youth has become a no-no in Ramaphosa neverland President has posted a litany of broken promises in state of the nation addresses BL PREMIUM

In his first state of the nation address in February 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government would put the creation of jobs, especially for young people, at the centre of the national agenda. He promised to host two summits on jobs and investment and “reindustrialise” on a scale that draws millions of job seekers into the economy.

“Next month we will launch the Youth Employment Service (Yes) initiative, which will place unemployed youth in paid internships in companies across the economy. Together with our partners in business we have agreed to create a million such internships in the next three years.”..