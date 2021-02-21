Opinion / Columnists STUART THEOBALD: Banks have reason to gripe over Reserve Bank’s dividend block Big banks have been profitable despite the pandemic and capital levels have not been under huge pressure BL PREMIUM

Not long ago it made more sense to put your money in the shares of a bank than in the savings accounts it offered. For the last decade banks have on average paid dividends of about 4% of the share price, and shortly before the pandemic big banks were paying as much as 9% — considerably more than most paid in (after-tax) interest even for fixed deposits.

On top of that yield, you could look forward to capital growth as a sweetener (though, of course, take the risk of capital loss). Because of this, bank stocks were popular among those seeking income from their investments, people such as pensioners who live off their savings...