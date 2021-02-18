Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Better to be sentimental than cruel The call for realism is often a prelude to making money out of something BL PREMIUM

The question is not “Can they reason?” nor “Can they talk?” but “Can they suffer?” — Jeremy Bentham

Alone, the female orca, also known as a killer whale, circles her small, shallow tank stopping only to surface and open her mouth as trainers drop in dead fish. She thinks of a time when she shared her tank with her children. But they are long gone — all five having died in captivity by the age of seven. And she remembers her mother, from whom she was taken at the age of three, in waters off Iceland, to be put on display at an amusement park. ..