ANTHONY BUTLER: Too much tea can make Covid-19 worse
Use of various kinds, smoked or drunk, might increase spin or disinformation
18 February 2021 - 16:21
Covid-19 is messing with the minds of many good citizens. We should not make this problem worse by experimenting with illicit drugs.
Research published in the Lancet late in 2020 reported that one in five of those infected with the coronavirus develop depression, anxiety or dementia within three months of diagnosis. The ripples of psychic distress spread outwards to families enduring illness or bereavement...
