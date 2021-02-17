Opinion / Columnists VINCE VAN DER BIJL: The Proteas need time to gather their breath, to reflect The professional game is one of constant micro analysis and public dissection on social media, a far cry from my amateur world when we were never expected to be perfect BL PREMIUM

Let us give the Protea Test team time to breathe. They have returned smothered with questions, yet the Pakistan experience revealed much.

The Test captain and vice-captain have emerged, a few batsmen conquered their fears on turning wickets, the all-rounder slot is cemented, a tall new spinner showed his mettle and we can look forward to Quinton de Kock getting back to his old self, in time. The team have learnt a great deal and could have pulled off an unlikely victory in the second Test. It was not to be as our lower order batting collapses continued...