VINCE VAN DER BIJL: The Proteas need time to gather their breath, to reflect
The professional game is one of constant micro analysis and public dissection on social media, a far cry from my amateur world when we were never expected to be perfect
17 February 2021 - 15:44
Let us give the Protea Test team time to breathe. They have returned smothered with questions, yet the Pakistan experience revealed much.
The Test captain and vice-captain have emerged, a few batsmen conquered their fears on turning wickets, the all-rounder slot is cemented, a tall new spinner showed his mettle and we can look forward to Quinton de Kock getting back to his old self, in time. The team have learnt a great deal and could have pulled off an unlikely victory in the second Test. It was not to be as our lower order batting collapses continued...
