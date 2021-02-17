STREET DOGS: The case for investing in good investor relations
17 February 2021 - 15:57
From Symmetry Invest
We have heard about a fund manager that held two to three meetings daily with the CEOs of a limited number of companies. This raises the question of whether the manager really trusts the long-term value creation process of those CEOs. More relevant, will the meetings not take up way too much time for the CEO? ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now