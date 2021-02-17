Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Just around the corner, businesses well worth looking at We should be throwing money at entrepreneurs getting into commodities and food supplies BL PREMIUM

It would be folly to start thinking the Covid-19 pandemic is over. It’ll likely take a decade to eradicate the virus, and then only if vaccination becomes an essential part of annual childhood inoculation protocols worldwide.

Immediate effects may already be thought of as enduring, though — in the investment world, in future allocations of capital. Some things may change forever...