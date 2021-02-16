Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Openserve’s connection upgrades will boost SA’s speed averages Telkom’s wholesale broadband unit is doubling its broadband speeds on several connection products BL PREMIUM

Earlier this month MyBroadband reported that Openserve was going to be doubling its broadband speeds on several connection products at no cost to the customer, and reducing the price of some other products. The local technology-focused publication had been forwarded an e-mail sent from Openserve, Telkom’s wholesale broadband division, to its internet service provider (ISP) customers detailing the changes, which will (mostly) come into effect from March 1.

Specifically, Openserve is upgrading connection speeds across both fibre and copper products, and the slowest packages will contain the biggest upgrades. That’s because Openserve is phasing out some of these lower-tier products and customers of those will be automatically moved up to the next minimum product. ..