JOHN DLUDLU: Ramaphosa tries to be upbeat but ministers stand in the way of reforms

“Turbulence” ... that is how this newspaper’s cartoonist, Brandan, succinctly characterised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fate. The cartoon, published last Sunday, shows Ramaphosa trying to light a candle of hope while his colleagues in the governing ANC — secretary-general Ace Magashule, his deputy Jessie Duarte, trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe and communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams — do their best to extinguish it.

This followed last Thursday’s state of the nation address by Ramaphosa, in which he sought to provide an upbeat account of how his administration had fared in weathering the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic, and how it plans to engineer a quick economic rebound through reforms.

Hard as he tried to sound optimistic, his core message failed to inspire investor and business confidence. The reason is twofold: the implementation track record is disappointing; and his team, as aptly captured in Brandan’s cartoon, increasingly appears to be the enemy within.

Ramaphosa was correct in his priority list, but unconvincing in his report card and on the reform agenda. The list of priorities, shorter than before, comprises defeating the coronavirus pandemic, accelerating economic recovery, implementing economic reforms to create sustainable jobs and drive inclusive growth, and fighting corruption and strengthening state capacity.

One big action for which the government must be praised is averting a humanitarian crisis of hunger and destitution by topping up existing social grants — for the aged, disabled and caregivers — as well as by introducing a special R350 grant for anyone who had not received any of the state grants. Similarly, the government was correct in extending the Covid-19 grant by a few months. To withdraw this social support now — before the vaccination rollout — would cause a human catastrophe. Without vaccination there can be no credible talk of economic recovery.

Unfortunately, Ramaphosa continued to speak of a R500bn socioeconomic relief package, including the so-called R200bn credit guarantee scheme — backstopped by the SA Reserve Bank and the Treasury — which has only been tapped by about 13,000 firms for a total of R19bn. Worse, he appeared to still believe further tweaking of the scheme would make a difference. Evidence on the ground suggests no appetite for more debt, and that commercial banks have done all they can to provide relief for their clients.

Missing from the president’s address was the role of his own party and cabinet colleagues in hobbling the administration’s plans. A case in point is the reforms to make the country’s economy competitive. On the long-awaited release of the high-demand spectrum, he said the process is at an advanced stage and downplayed the litigation against it. Yet a large part of the reason for the litigation has to do with an allocation process that was started without thorough supporting economic evidence. The inevitable delay in releasing spectrum is a huge setback to Ramaphosa’s goal of inclusive economic growth.

Similarly unconvincing was the turnaround in energy. Delivering the speech in the week of load-shedding was an apt reminder of how long and treacherous the road ahead will be. It remains unclear how splitting Eskom into three subsidiaries — generation, transmission and distribution — will stop load-shedding. As for augmenting power supplies through other sources, the government could only talk about upcoming announcements on procurement, nothing concrete.

Also missing from the address was an acknowledgment that most of the items on the reform agenda have been there (and agreed) for more than two years, which raises credibility issues. Of course, the president’s plans and vision are not only undermined by his ministers, including Ndabeni-Abrahams (who was forced to publicly apologise to him for breaking lockdown regulations by visiting a friend last year) and Mantashe (who, despite being his ally as party chair appears to have his own agenda and political calendar), but also by party colleagues such as Duarte and Magashule.

On Monday, Duarte was forced to apologise to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo for an opinion piece that criticised witnesses who had appeared before the state capture commission. By continuing to cling to his party job despite facing serious criminal charges, Magashule is the second high-profile figure to undermine Ramaphosa’s renewal agenda. Jacob Zuma, now facing a jail term over his refusal to appear before Zondo, also ignored the party’s request that he step down after the integrity commission asked him to when he was party president.

Still, Ramaphosa is not a man without agency. In fact, as party president and head of state he has plenty. Halfway through his term he can exercise his power to end the dysfunctionality in his cabinet by facing down Mantashe, Ndabeni-Abrahams and other ministers who are threatening to put out his candle of hope. Or he can continue trying to steady a turbulent ship besieged by insurgents within and outside his inner circle.

• Dludlu, a former Sowetan editor, is executive for strategy and public affairs at the Small Business Institute.