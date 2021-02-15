Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Problem with market timing is investors can’t beat themselves BL PREMIUM

From The Psy-Fi Blog, “Why buy and hold may be best”.

Proponents of market timing strategies can’t understand why anyone would ever adopt a buy-and-hold approach as it’s “obviously” a dumb thing to do. Supporters of buy and hold regard market timers as a bunch of hopeless goons. As ever, the truth is whatever you want it to be...