NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket struggles to fulfil international commitments

International cricket’s desperation to fulfil its commitments to various broadcasters around the world is in danger of becoming the monster which consumes itself.

As more and more fixtures are postponed and need to be crammed into rapidly shrinking windows of opportunity, more and more players will be required to counter the strains of bio-secure, “bubble” life and injuries. ..