Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: State of the nation priorities are right, but it’s implementation that counts Business is ready to assist in the rollout of vaccines and infrastructure projects BL PREMIUM

From every vantage point, the state of the nation address in 2021 was the most difficult for any modern-day SA president given the unusual challenges.

Resuscitating the economy after years of maladministration and corruption was always going to be a difficult task given the reforms urgently required, but combining that with the need to inspire recovery from the health effects of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic has raised the stakes...