BUSI MAVUSO: State of the nation priorities are right, but it’s implementation that counts
Business is ready to assist in the rollout of vaccines and infrastructure projects
15 February 2021 - 17:01
From every vantage point, the state of the nation address in 2021 was the most difficult for any modern-day SA president given the unusual challenges.
Resuscitating the economy after years of maladministration and corruption was always going to be a difficult task given the reforms urgently required, but combining that with the need to inspire recovery from the health effects of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic has raised the stakes...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now