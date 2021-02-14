Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: When does the reality penny drop? BL PREMIUM

On Thursday evening, closing your eyes and listening to the oratorical event that is the state of the nation address (Sona) — something was different.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was perky, the speech felt self-confident, and he had clearly found some groove with better delivery combining with a stronger rhythm in the structure of the speech...