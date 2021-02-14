Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Eyes turn to Tito as SA keeps waiting for a switch to be flicked BL PREMIUM

It’s been many years since I read George Orwell’s Homage to Catalonia about his time fighting in the Spanish civil war.

One of the parts I remember vividly, and which interestingly came to mind as I listened to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech, was his complaint that his Spanish comrades were not particularly good at making war...