STREET DOGS: Feedback loops — why things get so crazy

From Morgan Housel at Collaborative Fund:

Sociologist Duncan Watts once wrote: “[Common sense says] that when people make decisions about what they like, they do so independently of one another. But people almost never make decisions independently — in part because the world abounds with so many choices that we have little hope of ever finding what we want on our own; in part because we are never really sure what we want anyway; and in part because what we often want is not so much to experience the ‘best’ of everything as it is to experience the same things as other people and thereby also experience the benefits of sharing.”..