STEPHEN CRANSTON: Brokers a dying breed as clients gravitate towards a self-help approach They take the largest slice in the investment food chain and arguably do the least work

I have heard the argument that financial advisers — you might remember them as brokers — are now the second-most important grouping in the world after doctors. They provide wealth care to complement a doctor’s health care.

There are some flaws in this argument. I consider shopkeepers, the people that keep bread and toilet paper available when I need it, to be much more important than an adviser trying to sell me the next hot financial product...