STEPHEN CRANSTON: Brokers a dying breed as clients gravitate towards a self-help approach
They take the largest slice in the investment food chain and arguably do the least work
11 February 2021 - 15:56
I have heard the argument that financial advisers — you might remember them as brokers — are now the second-most important grouping in the world after doctors. They provide wealth care to complement a doctor’s health care.
There are some flaws in this argument. I consider shopkeepers, the people that keep bread and toilet paper available when I need it, to be much more important than an adviser trying to sell me the next hot financial product...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now