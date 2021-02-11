Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Some form of wage assistance coming for workers Ramaphosa announces it will only be for those sectors that have not been able to operate BL PREMIUM

It seemed unlikely that the government’s wage protection scheme for workers, set up last year when Covid-19 took hold in SA, would be extended, but on Thursday night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that it would be — though it is not clear yet what form it will take.

Despite the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), which finances the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters), saying it just cannot afford to continue with the scheme, which has already paid out more than R57bn since inception in April 2020, Ramaphosa announced that assistance would be extended until March...