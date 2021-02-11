GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Government is like a dentist on holiday while Ters teeth ache
Nedlac cannot agree on a way forward as the UIF declares it is unable to continue helping workers
11 February 2021 - 16:20
It is highly unlikely that the government’s wage protection scheme for workers, set up last year when Covid-19 took hold in SA, is going to be extended.
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), which finances the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters), has said it cannot afford to continue with the scheme, which has paid out more than R57bn since inception in April 2020. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now