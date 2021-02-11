Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Government is like a dentist on holiday while Ters teeth ache Nedlac cannot agree on a way forward as the UIF declares it is unable to continue helping workers BL PREMIUM

It is highly unlikely that the government’s wage protection scheme for workers, set up last year when Covid-19 took hold in SA, is going to be extended.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), which finances the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters), has said it cannot afford to continue with the scheme, which has paid out more than R57bn since inception in April 2020. ..