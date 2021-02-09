Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: It is future cash flow that counts Only by assessing a firm’s long-term outlook can its intrinsic value be understood BL PREMIUM

From Joe Frankenfield at Saga Partners:

Some may look at the valuations of certain companies today and think they have completely parted from fundamental realities given the high multiples relative to recent fundamentals. This is too simple an analysis. A top-down analysis based on historical average valuation comparisons will likely prove ineffective...