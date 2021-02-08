Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: There may be nothing worse than a loser whose made it At least people who were natural winners know how to carry themselves in their pomp BL PREMIUM

Perhaps there is no feasible excuse for our lack of success, for what we have made of ourselves. In the end, we must come to our own decisions, and so invariably deserve whatever happens to us, for not having had the wit to do something better.

But there may be nothing worse than a loser whose made it. It might just be part of the way things work — part of the complexity of the markets, one might suppose — that sometimes somebody who absolutely deserved nothing more than to be one of the downtrodden, the dregs of society, lucked out into a position of wealth, power and admiration...