DUMA GQUBULE: Budget must shelve plans for austerity measures
Social support must be extended to the most vulnerable groups
08 February 2021 - 14:00
Russian Nobel laureate Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn reportedly once said of his country’s rulers: “We know they are lying. They know they are lying. They know we know they are lying. We know they know we know they are lying, but still they are lying.”
The same could be said about SA’s rulers. Over the past few months President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly said the government has implemented a R500bn stimulus package, when he knows the statement is not true. There is not a single economist on the left or right who believes the government has implemented a R500bn stimulus package. But the government continues to lie. And sections of the media repeat this lie...
