BUSI MAVUSO: Easing the anxieties of a disrupted state

This year’s state of the nation address takes on a much different hue from those of yesteryear for one important fact: we’ve all been disrupted.

It’s not just the most vulnerable or the most affluent in society that have found their world flipped upside down by the Covid-19 pandemic that landed on our shores in March 2020, it’s every sphere of SA society. We all need inspirational leadership when President Cyril Ramaphosa stands before the nation and delivers his headline act for the year. ..