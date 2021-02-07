Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Coming close to hating John Mitchell for being a great defence coach The likes of the England trainer have been good at their job, but have made rugby less watchable BL PREMIUM

I wrote his book and he has been a good mate for quite some time but I have to admit there was a period during Saturday evening that I thought I might start hating John Mitchell.

For it was during the Six Nations clash between England and Scotland at Twickenham that the reality dawned that there has been one major factor in making modern rugby less watchable that has been neglected in the ongoing analysis of the malaise: defence coaches. They’re the scourge of the game too. Just because they are so damn good...