AYABONGA CAWE: Poverty and hardship costing too many South Africans too much
07 February 2021 - 17:05
As with the “cost” of the vaccine, many are mulling the “cost” of extended income relief and unemployment benefits for the retrenched, furloughed and others hit hardest by the lockdown.
Yet the social costs of not rolling out income and household relief through the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters) and the social relief of distress grant may far outweigh the financial costs...
