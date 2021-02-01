MICHEL PIREU: Trading has never been so easy. Or so difficult
While investing has become easier competition in the industry has wildly increased
01 February 2021 - 15:09
As Howard Marks tells us in the Oaktree Capital Management fourth-quarter 2020 letter, when Warren Buffett was applying his “cigar butt” approach to running his early investment partnership, which racked up a tremendous record, he famously used to sit in his back room in Omaha flipping through the thousands of pages of Moody’s Manual.
He would buy shares in small companies that were trading at enormous discounts from liquidation value for the simple reason that no-one else paid attention to them...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now