CAROL PATON: Enough shock and horror: shut the State Security Agency down

It is difficult to say which of the revelations on the State Security Agency (SSA) heard last week at the Zondo commission was most appalling: that then intelligence minister David Mahlobo collected millions in cash every month to give to former president Jacob Zuma; that apartheid assassin Eugene de Kock lives large off the state on an allowance of R200,000 a month; or that an off-the-books network of people trained to kill was secretly established, equipped with weapons and is still out there.

The public is aghast at the situation, and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s standing has taken yet another knock. He has been in possession of the report of the panel led by Sydney Mufamadi for two years, yet key protagonists in the corruption and subversion of the state — Mahlobo and former spy chief Arthur Fraser — still serve in the government, in new positions, appointed by him...