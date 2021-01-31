Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: When will ANC drop the megaphone and start fixing policies? BL PREMIUM

One of my favourite cartoons of the late apartheid years shows two men in tropical hats, each with a rifle slung across his shoulder, officiously contemplating the countless mass of stick figures who densely surround their primitive palisade.

Evidently oblivious of their jeopardy, one of the men asks the besiegers through a megaphone: “When are you going to realise the hopelessness of your situation?”..