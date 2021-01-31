GAVIN RICH: A final of such poor quality is unlikely to win fans for rugby
If the game is just about not making mistakes, the easy way to ensure you don’t is simply not to go onto the field in the first place
Thank goodness for the try that Arno Botha scored to properly settle Saturday’s Currie Cup final in favour of the Bulls. The last thing we needed was for the decider in what was a poor competition to end in a draw but with the Bulls claiming the title by virtue of finishing higher on the log than the Sharks.
The Currie Cup itself was generally so poor — so too was the final — that it couldn’t afford to end on that anticlimactic note...
