Opinion / Columnists STEPHEN CRANSTON: Insight and trust in management have helped Warren Buffett rise to the top Berkshire Hathaway CEO has an impressive track record because he focuses on what is important and knowable BL PREMIUM

If you are a hard-core follower of Warren Buffett you might consider reading a 1,000 page tome titled The Snowball. You can read in painstaking detail about the transformation of his Berkshire Hathaway business from an ailing textile company to a sprawling conglomerate.

I was lucky enough to be able to draw my own conclusions about Buffett and his sprightly partner, Charlie Munger, at the 2005 annual meeting in the unlikely venue of Omaha, Nebraska. It included the traditional folksy video, with Buffett and Microsoft’s Bill Gates going to the small claims court over a $1 bet — remember, they were the two richest men in the world back then — and adding a broom closet to Berkshire Hathaway’s notoriously small head office...