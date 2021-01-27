STREET DOGS: Don’t sell if it’s still compounding
Finding another stock that will double is as rare as stocks that grow
27 January 2021 - 14:39
From Howard Marks in Oaktree Capital Management’s Q4 2020 letter
When you’re talking about today’s great growth companies, the approach of “buy in cheap, set a target price, sell as it rises, and exit fully when it reaches the target” is dead wrong...
