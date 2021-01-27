Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: The great pandemic home schooling effort, or the end of history? BL PREMIUM

An opinion piece generally requires the exposition of a considered, thoughtful view on newsworthy events. But what news do I know or opinions can I share when right now I’m home schooling two children, aged seven and five?

Last year it was sufficiently tortuous when there was just one child whose online teaching schedule I was required to co-ordinate. Now there are two. Not only are there an exponentially greater number of Google Meets and Zoom calls to co-ordinate, there are now conflicting calls and a limited number of devices by which such calls can be joined...