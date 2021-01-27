Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Tale of ANC’s two billions part of shadow over political party funding Bombshells at the Zondo state capture commission have bolstered the case for transparency BL PREMIUM

It was just less than five years ago that South Africans went to the polls in the most tightly contested local government elections since 1994.

The 2016 electoral cycle differed from previous ones for the following reasons:..