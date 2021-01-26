Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Optimistic outlook for maize could be blown off course by Eloise SA and Zambia should have sufficient supplies to augment the needs of cyclone-affected areas in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi BL PREMIUM

At the start of the year I expressed an optimistic view that SA’s maize prices could begin to soften from about the end of February, as this is the time when more information about the expected sizeable domestic harvest would become available. A decline in commodity prices would be beneficial to the livestock industry, which has had to battle with higher feed prices over the past couple of months.

The prospect of a large crop was as much an SA story as it was a broader Southern African one. Hence, I believed demand for SA maize exports to the Southern Africa region could also soften in the 2021/2022 marketing year, thereby easing some pressure on domestic prices...