STREET DOGS: Jeremy Grantham warns of a fully fledged, epic bubble

From Jeremy Grantham at GMO:

The long, long bull market since 2009 has finally matured into a fully fledged, epic bubble. Featuring extreme overvaluation, explosive price increases, frenzied issuance and hysterically speculative investor behaviour, I believe this event will be recorded as one of the great bubbles of financial history, right along with the South Sea bubble, 1929 and 2000...