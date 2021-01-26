STREET DOGS: Jeremy Grantham warns of a fully fledged, epic bubble
Extreme overvaluation, explosive price increases and frenzied issuance spell danger
26 January 2021 - 14:21
From Jeremy Grantham at GMO:
The long, long bull market since 2009 has finally matured into a fully fledged, epic bubble. Featuring extreme overvaluation, explosive price increases, frenzied issuance and hysterically speculative investor behaviour, I believe this event will be recorded as one of the great bubbles of financial history, right along with the South Sea bubble, 1929 and 2000...
