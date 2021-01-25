Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Getting to grips with the meaning of success Austrian psychiatrist Viktor Frankl believed it was something that should ensue rather than a goal to pursue BL PREMIUM

The greatest successes grow out of great failures. In numerous instances the result is better that comes after a series of abortive experiences than it would have been if it had come at once; for all these successive failures induce a skill which is so much additional power working into the final achievement. The hand that evokes such perfect music from the instrument has often failed in its touch, and bungled among the keys. — EH Chapin.

Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination are omnipotent. The slogan “press on” has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race. — Calvin Coolidge...