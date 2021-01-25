NEIL MANTHORP: Mollycoddling De Kock not in best interest of well-meaning management
25 January 2021 - 18:04
A month after his 28th birthday Quinton de Kock is playing his 50th Test match for SA today, a landmark few doubted he would achieve when he made his debut as a specialist No 6 batsman against Australia at St George’s Park seven years ago.
Not only was AB de Villiers still keeping wicket, but Graeme Smith was opening the batting with Hashim Amla at No 3 and JP Duminy, who scored a century and was man of the match, at No 7. They are all now internationally retired, as are Vernon Philander, Wayne Parnell, Dale Steyn and Morné Morkel who also played in that match. ..
