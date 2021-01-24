Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Rubbish served at Newlands is par for Currie Cup course BL PREMIUM

Being one of the few people who could be at Newlands to watch the last Currie Cup game to be played at the stadium should have felt like a privilege, but instead it just felt depressing.

It started with the drive into the Newlands precinct. The roads were deserted. It was a quick and trouble-free drive into the parking garage across the road from Newlands, but it was also a scene completely devoid of the atmosphere the area is renowned for on match days...