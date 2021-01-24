Opinion / Columnists AYABONGA CAWE: Migrant workers highlight need for cross-border vaccination strategy BL PREMIUM

About 93,000 migrant workers made the trek home to Lesotho at the start of the first lockdown in March 2020. In doing so, they broke the chain of remittance incomes from work in SA, compromising the food security of many of their dependants in the Lesotho hinterland.

Some of those who lost their jobs stayed in SA, either in the hope that things would return to normal once the virus had been “dealt with” or to search for new jobs. Many then thought it would be a matter of a few months. Nearly a year in, we now know better than to set a timeline for a virus whose mutability has even British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s hair standing up...