WANDILE SIHLOBO: Higher food prices look set to ease in second quarter

Higher grain prices and a decline in cattle slaughtering activity over the past few months have started to transmit into the prices of products consumers pay when doing their grocery shopping.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, SA’s food price inflation was on an upwards trajectory, with the December print accelerating to 6.2% year on year, from 5.9% year on year in the previous month. This is the highest rate since July 2017, when food price inflation was at 6.8% year on year...